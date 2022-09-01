GUEST EDITORIAL — United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County campaign begins

Published 12:02 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By PA News

The annual Live United 5K Run, organized and hosted by BASF, has brought in more than $100,000 for the United Way of Mid and South Jefferson County. (Courtesy photo)

Greetings from the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County staff.

It’s time to kick off the 2022-23 United Way Campaign year, please join us!!

The registration site is now open as well as multiple options for brochures ,videos, partners list & more  provided for you to utilize for your company’s  individualized campaign.

The following link — unitedwaymsjc.org/campaign-central — will provide all the information needed to complete your online registration & more.

Should you have any questions or would like to speak to someone about the process or have any questions at all please call us at 409-729-4040.

We will be happy to assist you.

We look forward to another fun filled campaign season benefiting those in our community that need it the most.

Because of you and your giving, Hope Happens

— United Way Campaign Mid & South Jefferson County staff

