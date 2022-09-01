Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug 24-30

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:

Aug. 24

Blaz Comeaux, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of 32

Luis Lara, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Royal.

Leann Torres, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Royal.

Julio Ramirez, 49, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Lee.

Aug. 25

Donna Simmons, 59, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Yance Young, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6800 block of Manchester.

Aug. 26

Jesus Munoz, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Mckinley.

Marvyn Quijano, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Mckinley.

Timothy Trice, 40, was arrested for possession of a Controlled substance in the 1800 block of Main.

Aug. 27

Chasity Attaway, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Jessica Theobald, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4300 block of Taft.

Brandon Walton, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 32 nd Street.

Eliud Rodriguez, 34, was arrested for driving while Intoxicated with child under 15 YOA in the 5000 block of U.S. 69 North.

A theft was reported in the 4400 block of Wilson.