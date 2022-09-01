Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug 24-30
Published 12:24 am Thursday, September 1, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:
Aug. 24
- Julio Ramirez, 49, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4500 block of Lee.
- Leann Torres, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Royal.
- Luis Lara, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Royal.
- Blaz Comeaux, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
Aug. 25
- Yance Young, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6800 block of Manchester.
- Donna Simmons, 59, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Aug. 26
- Timothy Trice, 40, was arrested for possession of a Controlled substance in the 1800 block of Main.
- Marvyn Quijano, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Mckinley.
- Jesus Munoz, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Mckinley.
Aug. 27
- Chasity Attaway, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jessica Theobald, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4300 block of Taft.
- Brandon Walton, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- Eliud Rodriguez, 34, was arrested for driving while Intoxicated with child under 15 YOA in the 5000 block of U.S. 69 North.
- A theft was reported in the 4400 block of Wilson.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Boyd.
Aug. 28
- Halee Mcbee, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Bellaire.
- Cristina Cardenas, 56, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 29
- A forgery was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- A forgery was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
Aug. 30
- Justin Taylor, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Main Street.
- Brayden Miller, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Asia Gunner, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Boyd.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.