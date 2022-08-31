Port Arthur Police update Prince Hall shooting investigation, response from victim

A Port Arthur man is in stable condition after he was shot in the torso over the weekend.

The 29-year-old victim refused to file charges against the shooter and police said he is uncooperative in the investigation.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the call came in at about 10:37 p.m. Saturday for the incident at Prince Hall Apartments in the 900 block of West 13th Street.

The victim is a resident of the complex.

No arrests have been made, she said.