Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Beaumont Police Special Services Division conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont.

During the course of this investigation, detectives observed a suspected narcotics transaction between two known drug dealers in the Jefferson County area.

Those subjects were identified as 29-year-old Hezakiah Foster of and 28-year-old Kaylynn Hallmark of Nederland.

Investigators stopped the vehicle Foster was driving and discovered 20 grams of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture in their possession, approximately 14 grams of suspected methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Foster and his passenger, 28-year-old Latisha Thebeau of Orange, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, both second degree felonies.

Detectives were able to follow Hallmark away from the carwash and observed her to be the passenger in the car. With the assistance of Orange Police Narcotics investigators, the vehicle was stopped in the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Michael Schexnider of Orange and the passenger was positively identified as Hallmark.

Schexnider and Hallmark were found to be in possession of approximately 2.8 ounces of suspected methamphetamines.

Schexnider and Hallmark were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled Substance in PG-1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.