Lynn Ray Waldrep passed away August 26, 2022 at the age of 74.

Lynn Was preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenith Waldrep; brother, Ricky Waldrep; sister in law,Toni Waldrep; son in law, Charles Talen and lifelong friend Darrell Piletere.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Gayle Millican Waldrep of Cedar Creek, Texas; children, Misty Dawn Emmons and husband Brandon of Port Neches, Texas, Ashli Lyn Waldrep of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Cynthia Page Gordon and husband David of Lorena, Texas, his beloved four-legged child,“Buddy”; sisters and brother, Aubrey Lopez and wife Lil of Zephyr Hills, Florida, Roland Waldrep of Groves, Texas, Barbara Brown and husband Mike of Flint, Texas, Janet King and husband Paul Cooksey of Lumberton, Texas, Kerry Mayfield and husband Barry of Magnolia, Texas; grandchildren, Jace Taylor Emmons of Port Neches, Texas, Kobe Travis Emmons of Port Neches, Texas, Jessica Lynn Gordon of Lorena, Texas; 8 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Lynn was much loved and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 2:15pm to 6:00pm at Doornbos Center.

Doornbos Center is located at 2301 Avenue H in Nederland, Texas 77627.