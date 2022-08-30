Senior citizen treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE — A senior citizen was sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a weekend house fire.

Orange Fire Chief John Bilbo said the elderly woman was out of the home in the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue when crews arrived Saturday morning. He said she was brought by ambulance for treatment out of caution.

A man inside the residence was able to get out safely.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bilbo said.

