Nederland police investigate indecency with child, more

NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating allegations of a local man touching a minor girl inappropriately and providing alcohol to the girl and other minor girls.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a report was made Aug. 20 regarding indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor.

The allegations involve a 47-year-old man.

When asked if he anticipates making an arrest, Porter said authorities will investigate the case thoroughly and, if appropriate, file criminal charges if probable cause exists.