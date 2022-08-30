Homicide investigation ongoing after 47-year-old found dead during welfare check

BEAUMONR — On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check.

First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.

An autopsy was ordered and he was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

If you have information that can help with the investigation call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas 409-833-TIPS, log on to 833tips.com or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your information with a smartphone or tablet.

All tips received by Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.