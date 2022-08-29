Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street.

Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.

Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said the victim was traveling with friends to Waffle House on Twin City Highway.

He suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries during the night.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Groves Police received assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety, Nederland and Port Neches police departments. The westbound lanes of Texas 73 from 25th Street to Twin City Highway were shut down, as well as a portion of 39th Street during the investigation.

Squires was a longtime tow truck driver who worked for Brian’s Wrecker Service and was well known in the area.