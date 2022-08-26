PNG receiver named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Port Neches-Groves takes the field against the Memorial Titans today (Aug. 26).

Receiver Chance Prosperie joins several other starters who return from last year’s team, which made a deep playoff run.

PNG receiver Chance Prosperie runs after the catch. (Chris Moore/The News)

Earlier in the week, Head Coach Jeff Joseph said his receivers have to win on-on-one matchups against the physical Memorial corners in order for the PNG offense to have success.

Those who like intense receiver-corner battles should keep an eye on Prosperie and Memorial defensive back Jelani Chevalier. Both were named first team all district last season, with Prosperie earning a spot on the all state third team for Class 5A.

PNG’s success could come down to how many times Prosperie and company can get behind the Titans secondary.

