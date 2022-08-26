Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 15-22

Published 12:24 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:

No arrests reported.

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22:

Aug. 15 

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 700 block of N Memorial Highway.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 100 block of S 5th Street.
  • A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of N 21st Street.
  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 300 block of N 21st Street.
  • A complainant reported an assault offensive touch in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 16 

  • Subject found in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported an overdose in the 2600 block of Avenue C.

Aug. 17

  • No Reports.

Aug. 18

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2300 block of N Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 200 block of 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported information in the 500 block of S 7th Street.
  • A complainant reported information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A complainant reported information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A complainant reported an assault causing bodily injury family violence and terroristic threat of family-family violence in the 1100 block of N 22nd Street.

Aug. 19

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported unauthorized acquisition or transfer of certain financial information in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 20

  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 3600 block Avenue D.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 500 block of S 14th Street.
  • A complainant reported indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor in the 300 block of N 34th Street.

Aug. 21

  • Subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

