KATHIE’S KORNER — Rain, Rain, Rain 2022; embrace it

Actually, I like the rain! I know, you’re thinking, “are you crazy?”

From the time I was 3 years old, I was jumping in puddles to splash. I liked everything about water growing up, even swimming lessons on early Saturday mornings in that cold, stinky (chlorine) water with a “bossy” swim instructor. I liked jumping in waves at the beach.

My brothers and I were never told that you could catch a cold or get sick from water, raining or otherwise. We’re waterproof.

Think about it in a more positive way and see its good qualities; how it clears the air around you, waters your flowers and gardens and keeps your grass green. Some people even think it cleans their cars, and on and on.

Mike and I bought and lived on a 55-acre farm in the state of Washington for 10 years, in the 60s with a plan to retire on it, raising hay, animals, food and three children, continuing our music.

God had a different plan, except for the music, and we wouldn’t change that for anything, as we preached salvation all over the world for 40 years, using our music as a tool of evangelism with much success for God and His Kingdom.

It rained almost everyday on that farm, so, we did everything in the rain, caring for our animals, maintenance, activities with our children and enjoying all the fresh fruit and dairy products.

Just like in Genesis when God caused the rain to lift the ark that Noah built, then restrained the water and gave them a rainbow as a covenant between Him and the earth.

Remember, the rain (or storms) always stop. The rain makes the northwest soooooo green and lush as it waters everything, constantly. A young, Godly, family in Chehalis successfully grow amazing Christmas Trees, even for the White House celebrations.

It’s a little tricky trying to bundle up hay in that area. The joke is: we don’t bale our hay, we can it.

The farmers all over this country of America need rain on their crops for nourishment and growth.

Rain also kept the air so clean and it does, temporarily in cities, but it seems some cities don’t have very good drainage systems, which cause more flooding than should happen.

When we were in Holland, which is much like New Orleans, being below sea level, they had incredible drainage with their canals and knew how to work with and direct the paths of water.

There are a lot of songs written about rain but not so fun: “Raindrops Keep Fallin,’” “Rainey Night in Georgia,” but my husband, Mike, wrote a song about rain to sing and pray when threatening storms come. “(A)and God said to the rain, He said, peace, be still, He said to the wind, you be still.”

From scripture, Luke 8:24 always remember, “you’re water- proof.”

How about, “Singin’ in the Rain” (a lost art)!

