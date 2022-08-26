Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 17-23

Published 12:22 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests & responses Aug. 17-23

Aug. 17

  • 26-year-old Colton Abshire arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main.
  • 20-year-old Jason Mccauley arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main.
  • 20-year-old Michael White arrested for warrants other agency, criminal trespass and burglary of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Main.
  • 38-year-old Glen Keel arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Mckinley.
  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Taft.
  • A cruelty to non-livestock animals reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Disorderly conduct reported in the 6600 block of Verde.

Aug. 18

  • 38-year-old Monica Vincent was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • 44-year-old Richard Heaslet arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3900 block of Hayes.
  • 26-year-old Kevin Woods arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Angie.
  • Criminal mischief reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Aug. 19

  • Theft reported in the 6200 block of Willis.

Aug. 20

  • 44-year-old Faith Henagan arrested for parked facing traffic in the 6400 block of Coolidge.

Aug. 21

  • An information report filed in the 6400 block of Monroe.

Aug. 22

  • 36-year-old Jesus Martinez arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Graves.
  • 34-year old Antonio Cardenas arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Graves.
  • An assault reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.

Aug. 23

  • 27-year-old Rolando Pena arrested for warrants other agency and no operator/driver’s license in the 1900 block of Taft.
  • 55-year-old Stephanie Boudreaux arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6900 block of Hansen.
  • An aggravated assault w/deadly weapon reported in the 7100 block of Willow Oak.

