Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 17-23
Published 12:22 am Friday, August 26, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests & responses Aug. 17-23
Aug. 17
- 26-year-old Colton Abshire arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main.
- 20-year-old Jason Mccauley arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Main.
- 20-year-old Michael White arrested for warrants other agency, criminal trespass and burglary of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Main.
- 38-year-old Glen Keel arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Mckinley.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Taft.
- A cruelty to non-livestock animals reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
- Disorderly conduct reported in the 6600 block of Verde.
Aug. 18
- 38-year-old Monica Vincent was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- 44-year-old Richard Heaslet arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3900 block of Hayes.
- 26-year-old Kevin Woods arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Angie.
- Criminal mischief reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
Aug. 19
- Theft reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
Aug. 20
- 44-year-old Faith Henagan arrested for parked facing traffic in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
Aug. 21
- An information report filed in the 6400 block of Monroe.
Aug. 22
- 36-year-old Jesus Martinez arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Graves.
- 34-year old Antonio Cardenas arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Graves.
- An assault reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.
Aug. 23
- 27-year-old Rolando Pena arrested for warrants other agency and no operator/driver’s license in the 1900 block of Taft.
- 55-year-old Stephanie Boudreaux arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6900 block of Hansen.
- An aggravated assault w/deadly weapon reported in the 7100 block of Willow Oak.