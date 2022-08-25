On the morning of August 17, 2022, Lillie M. Cole was called home to be with her Heavenly Father at her residence.

Lillie Mae Jones Cole was born February 7, 1934 in Opelousas (Plaisance), Louisiana. She was one of fifteen children, five boys and ten girls, born to the late Hudson Jones, Sr. and Lula Malone Jones. All of them have preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her three children, twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th St., Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.