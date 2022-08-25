Elois Green Williams

Elois Green Williams, 74, of Port Arthur, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday August 6, 2022.

Elois was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of Lincoln class of 1966.

She was retired from Holiday Inn Park Central. Elois was a faithful member of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Senior Usher, Secretary of the Widows Committee and the Pastor’s Aid Committee.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Williams Sr; her parents, Helen and Robert Fagan and Eugene Green.

She is survived by her son Leroy Williams Jr.; daughter Danelle Williams (Michael); sister, Barbara Shelvin; grandchildren, Torrian and Tyedrick Williams, Lee Lipsey, Michael and Mikala Briscoe; seven great-grandchildren and a host of cousins and family friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2022 at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

