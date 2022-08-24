Vendor applications open for annual Art Walk on The Avenue

PORT NECHES — An event that began in 2014 as a way to showcase artwork from local students soon returns for its eighth year, but this time with a new team and goal.

Recently the Port Neches City Council approved Art Walk on the Avenue to take place Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The approval allows organizers to block Port Neches Avenue from Nall Street to Montgomery Street as in previous years.

City Manager Andre Wimer said the event has continued to be successful.

But changes this year could make it the biggest yet.

Formed about a month ago, a group of residents created the Art Walk Committee under the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce.

Committee member Katie Scott said Esther Macha, a business owner on The Avenue who had been involved in the Art Walk from its inception, was ready to pass the torch, prompting a few local business owners to step in and keep it glowing.

“Last year it got so big, so we’re hoping this year will be bigger and better,” Scott said. “It’s just a great event for local artists.”

Committee member and business owner Randy Edwards said the event will include approximately 90 vendors, as well as a diverse group of food trucks that will serve as an additional draw. And, he added, the committee is hoping to become a 501(c)3 to eventually award scholarships to local artists and organize additional events on The Avenue.

Scott said artists from Port Neches-Groves High School, as well as the two towns’ middle schools will showcasing their work, and the committee is hoping to involve the elementary schools, as well.

Edwards said artists of any age from any area using any medium are encouraged to apply, with vendor applications launching soon through the group’s Facebook page and by paper application from any shop on Port Neches Avenue.

According to the request sent to the city, portable restrooms will be located next to the Cherry Tree Florist and Avenue Axe, and vendors will be spaced to allow for emergency vehicles.

The document also says the event will include live music.

“It’s a really great option to come out and enjoy a typically beautiful day,” Edwards said. “Bring your bikes. It would be a beautiful bike ride on a beautiful day to enjoy a fun event.”