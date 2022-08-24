National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Port Arthur, extended region

Published 6:53 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Mary Meaux

The National Weather Service is warning Port Arthur and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday.

The Hazardous Weather concern is possible through 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves.

A Flood Watch is in place along and north of a Port Arthur to Opelousas line.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for the entire forecast area is in place.

Starting this morning with the potential lasting into the afternoon.

More BREAKING NEWS

TxDOT details road closures planned this week along SH 87

Port Arthur authorities update Thursday grass fire response

City of Port Arthur working oil spill on Veterans Memorial Bridge

Tropical development next week could impact Texas

Print Article