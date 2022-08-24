National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Port Arthur, extended region

The National Weather Service is warning Port Arthur and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves.

A Flood Watch is in place along and north of a Port Arthur to Opelousas line.

A slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for the entire forecast area is in place.

Starting this morning with the potential lasting into the afternoon.