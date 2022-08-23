Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By PA News

ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland.

The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.

Preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 2019 Kia car was traveling south while a 2014 Honda car was traveling north on State Highway 62, just south of Tulane, between Bridge City and Orangefield.

Police believe the Honda traveled into the oncoming lane and struck the Kia head-on.

The driver of the Kia, Adaway, died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Lavalle, was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash site.

UPDATE: Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family.

