Deadline Friday for grant applications from tourism committee

The Jefferson County Tourism Committee is accepting applications for grants awarded to tourism related projects and events benefiting Jefferson County.

Applications are due Sept. 2 by 5 p.m. and must be turned in to Kathi Hughes, Director of the Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center.

Applications may be obtained by calling 409-842-0500 or online at www.co.jefferson.tx.us. The application is listed under “Economic Development” and followed by “Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds Application.”

Please note: New applications are online; older versions of applications will not be accepted. All applications must be completed and typed by applicant. Upon award of grant, a signed contract with Jefferson County will be a requirement to receive funds.

With the addition of the 2 percent Jefferson County Hotel Occupancy Tax implemented in October 2001, the county is able to offer grants utilizing these funds. The usage of these funds is limited to use for tourism and other guidelines set forth by the Office of the Attorney General.

These grants are awarded bi-annually.

The mailing address and other contact information can be found on page 4 of the application. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered for the review process. The person filing the application may be asked to appear before the Tourism Committee.