Texas coach praises Memorial graduate Jaylon Guilbeau

Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian held a press conference following the team’s scrimmage. A reporter asked the head coach about positions he is most comfortable with as Week 1 nears.

In his answer, the coach gave praise to Memorial graduate and Texas freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau.

“I feel better about the nickel position, our star position with Jahdae (Barron) and the emergences of Guilbeau,” Sarkisian said.

The coach went on to name other players and other position groups but circled back to the freshman to give further analysis.

Guilbeau has shined while Barron has sat out with an injury. The Memorial grad recorded a pick during the team’s scrimmage.

“I think Guilbeau, he is a very confident player,” Sarkisian said. “He is a gym rat. He is a football junkie. You see his instincts. We saw it at corner. When you slide him in to the star position, you see it there. He has been a playmaker. He has made some plays on the ball. He had a nice play in practice, where he got an interception. That creates healthy competition for Jahdae Barron. Now we have guys that are very interchangeable and can do different things and play with the instincts we are looking for at that spot.”

Guilbeau graduated from Memorial in December to get on the Texas campus early. He was an Army All-American for the Titans.

Sarkisian also said he felt strongly about the running back position, where he has a potential Heisman candidate in Bijan Robinson and Port Neches-Groves alum Roschon Johnson backing him up.