Police: Woman threatened to kill, set fire to CPS worker

A Beaumont woman who reportedly threatened to kill a Child Protective Services worker and set her on fire was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of retaliation.

According to court documents, a CPS employee was working from home July 28 when she received a call from one of her coworkers regarding treats.

The CPS employee said she was supervising a client identified as Ebony S. Simon, 39.

Simon allegedly visited her office, confronted employees and threatened to kill the employee and set her on fire.

Simon was arrested Aug. 5 and had bond set at $25,000.

She was still in the county jail as of Friday.