Area police looking for convicted sex offender

ORANGE — Jessie Robert Jent is a convicted sex offender required to register annually.

He has ties to Vidor and is listed as a transient.

Jent was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old female.

In July, the Vidor Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jent, please call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.