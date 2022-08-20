Filing for local city, school board races is nearing an end

Filing for several local races is coming to a close.

Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file in races in Groves, Port Neches and the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

In Groves the seats held by the mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 councilmembers and the city marshal are up for grabs. As of Friday afternoon, only the incumbents have filed, according to information from the city clerk’s office.

Mayor Chris Borne, Ward 2 Councilman Paul Oliver, Ward 4 Councilwoman/Mayor Pro Tem Rhonda Dugas and City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. had filed.

All four of the seats have two-year terms.

In Port Neches the seats held by Place 1 Councilman Chris McMahon and Place 2 Councilman Adam Anders are up for election and as of Friday afternoon only the incumbents have filed.

Terms for the city council are three years.

Likewise, in PNGISD only the incumbents filed as of Friday afternoon.

This includes Position 4 Trustee Lana Parker and Position 5 Trustee Brandon Cropper.

Terms for trustees are three years.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 for the General Election on Nov. 8.