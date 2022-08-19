Meet the new Dallas Cowboys cheerleader from Nederland

Published 12:38 am Friday, August 19, 2022

By PA News

Karley Swindel took to social media to share news that she earned a spot as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. (Courtesy photo)

A Nederland graduate with a background in dance recently announced her newest title — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Karley Swindel said via social media she remembers locking eyes with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders when she was 5 at Texas Stadium. 

Karley Swindel posted a photo of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. (Courtesy photo)

“I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day,” she said. “When I have a dream I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with everything in me. This has been a long, hard journey but we did it!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Karley is the daughter of Dawn Fitzgerald Swindel, who is the owner of Dawn Fitzgerald’s Academy of Dance in Nederland, and Brian Swindel, owner of Troop Industrial.

More News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Southeast Texas school district increases campus safety effort with armed school marshal program

PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD starts new school year

Print Article