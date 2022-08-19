Meet the new Dallas Cowboys cheerleader from Nederland

A Nederland graduate with a background in dance recently announced her newest title — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Karley Swindel said via social media she remembers locking eyes with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders when she was 5 at Texas Stadium.

“I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day,” she said. “When I have a dream I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with everything in me. This has been a long, hard journey but we did it!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning.”

Karley is the daughter of Dawn Fitzgerald Swindel, who is the owner of Dawn Fitzgerald’s Academy of Dance in Nederland, and Brian Swindel, owner of Troop Industrial.