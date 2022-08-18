Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority

ORANGE COUNTY — A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution.

The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found him unresponsive and in contact with a live wire at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Hershel Stagner was called to the scene, Jacobs said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the tragedy.