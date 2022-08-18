Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Mary Meaux

ORANGE COUNTY — A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution.

The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found him unresponsive and in contact with a live wire at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Hershel Stagner was called to the scene, Jacobs said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the tragedy.

More News

Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

New Port Arthur budget would call for reduction in property tax rate

Team effort credited for Nederland Independent School District’s “A” accountability performance

Public Hearing on plan to rename two Port Arthur buildings set this month

Print Article