Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend.

On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston.

The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added.

Information about potential suspects or arrests was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or make an online outreach at 833TIPS.com.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 1st Street in Orange in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.