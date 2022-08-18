Nederland Babe Ruth fall ball registration, fundraiser planned. See the details.

Published 12:02 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

By PA News

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League is registering for Fall Ball from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Advance Auto, 1310 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

Eligible participants are anyone who played as a 12-, 13- or 14-year-old this past Spring.

All games will be on weekends at Bob Harmon Babe Ruth Park in September and October.

The fee is $75, which includes a jersey, hat and mini clinic that participants will enjoy, organizers said.

The focus this fall will be fundamentals and fun.

During registration, organizers will have a fundraiser, selling links, drinks and BBQ sandwiches.

Questions?

Call Skip Hopkins at 409-727-2207 or Jimmy Collins at 409-350-1745.

