Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing person

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By PA News

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a missing man.

Juan Zuniga, a 54-year-old male Hispanic, is being reported as a missing person.

He is described as 5’3, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Zuniga was last known to be living in Port Arthur.

His truck is a black 2013 Chevrolet 4-door, Texas plate NHB 3423.

If anyone has knowledge of Zuniga’s whereabouts, call 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.

More Local

Firefighters respond in 3 minutes; save man suffering from heart attack and no path to hospital

Port Acres woman organizes Montrose Community Gospel Fest; city leader lauds her 1st-time effort

New Janis Joplin book shares never-before-seen photos; intimate view of an icon

See how supporting “Into the Woods” performance benefits local children without beds of their own

Print Article