Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing person

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a missing man.

Juan Zuniga, a 54-year-old male Hispanic, is being reported as a missing person.

He is described as 5’3, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Zuniga was last known to be living in Port Arthur.

His truck is a black 2013 Chevrolet 4-door, Texas plate NHB 3423.

If anyone has knowledge of Zuniga’s whereabouts, call 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.