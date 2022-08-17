Pistol whip and $1,500 robbery leads to area man’s federal prison sentence today

BEAUMONT — An area man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Kenderious DaShawn Coleman, 20, of Beaumont pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield sentenced Coleman Wednesday to 120 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, on Sep. 10, law enforcement officers responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Fannett Road.

Upon arrival, store employees gave a description of a man, later identified as Coleman, wearing a dark colored facemask and carrying a distinctive patterned backpack.

Coleman pointed a pistol at an employee while demanding money.

During the robbery, Coleman struck a store employee in the face with the pistol, before fleeing on foot with approximately $1,500 from the store safe.

Coleman was arrested nearby a short time later with the pistol and stolen money on him.

Coleman was indicted by a federal grand jury Oct. 6.