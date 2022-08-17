Groves resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery winner

Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By PA News

A Groves resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 FRENZY.

Texas Lottery announced the news Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at Speedy Express, located at 3949 N. Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 FRENZY offers more than $97 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning an instant prize in the game are one in 3.24, including break-even prizes.

More News

Pistol whip and $1,500 robbery leads to area man’s federal prison sentence today

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing person

Firefighters respond in 3 minutes; save man suffering from heart attack and no path to hospital

Port Acres woman organizes Montrose Community Gospel Fest; city leader lauds her 1st-time effort

Print Article