Groves resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery winner

A Groves resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 FRENZY.

Texas Lottery announced the news Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at Speedy Express, located at 3949 N. Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 FRENZY offers more than $97 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning an instant prize in the game are one in 3.24, including break-even prizes.