BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS: Lamar will be well represented at Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Lamar will be well represented in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals that start this week in Boise, Idaho. Trying to secure a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 of the three-tournament finals will be Chris Stroud, Dawie van der Walt and Shawn Stefani.

A fourth LU ex, MJ Daffue, is also in the field, but he has already secured a PGA Tour card by placing 11th in the KFT season-long competition. Daffue will be trying to improve his standing for week-to-week access in PGA Tour events.

• The team of Keith Mullins, Cap Hollier, Tony Trevino and Charlie Perez mopped up in the Monday Senior 50 plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, winning the front with minus 6 and the back with minus 3. Closest to the pin winners were Jeff Rinehart (No. 2), Mullins (No. 7, No. 15) and Darrell Mouille (No. 12) . . .

• In the Super Saturday Senior 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Mike Brown, Derrick Wolf, Stuart Ellis and Jerry May won the front with minus 4. Minus 3 won the back for the foursome of Jim Cady, Ted Freeman, Dan Harrington and Perez . . .

• The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points count format. Winning with 27 points was the team of Gary Whitfill, Mike Richard, Harrell Guidry and Jess McPhillips. Second with 26 was the foursome of Cady, Earl Richard, Aubrey Ward and Keith Marshall . . .

• Closest to the pin winners were Rufus Reyes (No. 2), Mullins (No. 7), Mouille (No. 12) and John House (No. 15) . . .

