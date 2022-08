Boyd M, Miller died on July 30, 2022, in Hemphill, TX at the age of 99.

Born in Alexandria, LA on Dec. 17, 1922, he lived in Port Arthur, TX and Winnie, TX for many years, then settled in Hemphill, TX.

Mary Ellene Miller, his wife of 71 years, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge in Hemphill, TX.