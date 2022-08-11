PHOTO GALLERY — Bob Hope Schools begin the 2022-23 school year

Students at Bob Hope Elementary School were carrying back packs and big smiles Wednesday as they entered the school for the first day of the new school year. All students in Bob Hope Schools in Port Arthur and Beaumont returned Aug. 10, and some with new changes. Bob Hope High School in Port Arthur is rolling out the city’s first school-based agriculture program this year, which includes the addition of a new agriculture educator. Also, assistant campus directors are being added to each school. Applications can be submitted at BobHopeSchool.org.

