National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend

Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend.

The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week.

This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and

thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting over the region.

Wide variation in rainfall across the region this week is expected, but Southeast Texas could see totals ranging from 0.25 to near five inches of rain.

There is no ongoing river flooding across the region and none is forecast over the next week.

However, pockets of heavy rain could lead to quick rises in a few areas.