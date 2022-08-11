Ja’Carious Rishard Sherman was born in Galveston, Texas on December 10, 2007, to DeCrary Lowe and John Charles Sherman.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas, and Attended Memorial Middle School in Port Arthur.

But Jesus called the children to him and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. (Luke 18:16, New International Version)

J’Carious transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022; 10:00 AM at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel in Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be 8:00 AM to 10: AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral Service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.