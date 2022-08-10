Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Members of the Jefferson County Crime Lab, PAFD and Port Neches police search the scene where a car was pulled from a canal Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle.

Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles.

The dive team then moved to another portion of the canal and located the Port Arthur man they were searing for who was reported missing in July.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said a person driving by the scene recognized the first car as it was retrieved and called a relative of a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008. The relative spoke with Lemoine and it is believed that the car belongs to the missing Port Neches man.

Members of the Jefferson County Crime Lab, PAFD and Port Neches police were on scene Wednesday processing the evidence.

Adrian Lozoya was reported missing at the age of 26 on May of 2008. Authorities have not determined if it is Lozoya’s remains that were discovered this week.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

