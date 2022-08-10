Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle

Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur.

Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur.

Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24.

On Tuesday, Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team members located Harris’ vehicle submerged in a body of water in the 2900 block of SH73 EB.

Harris was also located, deceased, inside the vehicle.

There are no signs of foul play, police said.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.