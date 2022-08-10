Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Courtney Kowalski, 39, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Triston Wiggins, 26, Nederland warrants

Charles Inge, 64, warrant other agency/evading arrest with vehicle

Kevin Kozma, 29, Nederland warrants

Luke Potter, 24, driving while intoxicated

Sherry Laird, 52, warrant other agency

Nicholas Kluck, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Aug. 1

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Hill Terrace.

An information report was completed in the in the 8100 block of Viterbo.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of Avenue E.

Aug. 2

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Chicago.

A dog bite was in the 400 block of South 3 rd Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1400 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 3

An officer assisted another agency in the 200 block of Gage.

Aug. 4

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant an evading arrest with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 5

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Lawrence.

Aug. 6

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.

Assault family violence-impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Graffiti was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Aug. 7