Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 1-7
Published 12:28 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7
- Courtney Kowalski, 39, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Triston Wiggins, 26, Nederland warrants
- Charles Inge, 64, warrant other agency/evading arrest with vehicle
- Kevin Kozma, 29, Nederland warrants
- Luke Potter, 24, driving while intoxicated
- Sherry Laird, 52, warrant other agency
- Nicholas Kluck, 22, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7
Aug. 1
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Hill Terrace.
- An information report was completed in the in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of Avenue E.
Aug. 2
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Chicago.
- A dog bite was in the 400 block of South 3rd Street.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of South 12th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
Aug. 3
- An officer assisted another agency in the 200 block of Gage.
Aug. 4
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant an evading arrest with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 5
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Lawrence.
Aug. 6
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Graffiti was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Aug. 7
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Boston.
- Terroristic threat of family–family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 27th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.