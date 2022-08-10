Lincoln High School Class of 1968 donates backpacks

Lincoln High School Class of 1968 presented more than 50 backpacks to their alma mater’s namesake, Lincoln Middle School, on Aug. 2.

Class President Benjamin Jones Sr. and Class Vice President Haneefa Abdullah made the presentation on behalf of the entire class to Principal Dr. Glenn Mitchell and Assistant Principal Donna Laverne.

The backpacks will be distributed by the school administration to students throughout the school year.

The class will continue with additional service projects throughout the year, as they look forward to celebrating their 55th graduation anniversary in 2023.