Lincoln High School Class of 1968 donates backpacks

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By PA News

Those pictured are Earl Hines, Betty Brent, Rufus Payne, James Young, Joyce Robinson, Benjamin Jones, Sr., Norma Guy, Allan Thomas, Haneefa Abdullah and Joyce Simpson. Taking the photo is class member Sandra Conner. (Courtesy photo from Sandra Conner)

Lincoln High School Class of 1968 presented more than 50 backpacks to their alma mater’s namesake, Lincoln Middle School, on Aug. 2.

Class President Benjamin Jones Sr. and Class Vice President Haneefa Abdullah made the presentation on behalf of the entire class to Principal Dr. Glenn Mitchell and Assistant Principal Donna Laverne.

The backpacks will be distributed by the school administration to students throughout the school year.

The class will continue with additional service projects throughout the year, as they look forward to celebrating their 55th graduation anniversary in 2023.

