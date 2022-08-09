Violent night in Port Arthur includes man shot in butt, clerk struck by vehicle and homes shot up

The Port Arthur Police Department released details of a violent Friday in the city, noting there are open investigations for a man shot in the butt, a store clerk struck by vehicle and multiple homes struck by gunfire.

Although authorities did not say the incident were connected, police released details about each case on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday at approximately 3 a.m., Port Arthur Police Dispatch received multiple calls of gun shots heard in the 1800 block of 13th Street.

Upon arrival officers learned three houses had been struck by bullets.

No one from any of the homes were injured.

On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to M&D Food Mart (1701 Woodworth Blvd.) in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Officers learned a suspect grabbed a wallet that was on the counter and fled the store. The store clerk ran after the suspect.

“The suspect then struck the clerk with his vehicle while leaving the scene. The clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a release.

A description of the suspect enabled officers to identify him within a very short time, unfortunately he was unable to be located.

Police did not initially release the suspect’s description to the public.

On Friday shortly after midnight, officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers identified a 20-year-old male who was shot in the buttocks.

The shooting occurred at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave.

“There were no suspects and no witnesses,” a PAPD release said. “The victim did not want to pursue criminal charges.”