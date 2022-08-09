Saturday health fair to include $30 doctor visits for uninsured

Gulf Coast Health Center on Saturday will host its 8th annual Community Health Fair, offering a multitude of free services to the residents of Southeast Texas.

“Gulf Coast Health Centers is 33 years old and we’re dedicated to promoting a healthier community by providing quality and affordable healthcare,” said Marsha Thigpen, M.D.

With centers in Port Arthur, Orange, Silsbee and Jasper; Gulf Coast provides medical, dental, women’s health, behavioral health and substance abuse assistance, to name a few.

“Each year our board of directors has a fundraiser,” Thigpen said. “We have chosen for the last seven years to have a community health fair and invite our partners to inform the community what our services are.”

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, Gulf Coast Health Center will be offering free blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, cholesterol checks, arterial screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, prescription and medication consulting, diet and dental education, and vision screenings.

“This is the first time our optometrist will be there,” Thigpen said.

Gulf Coast has two mobile units, both of which will be at the Civic Center. Also in attendance will be LifeShare Blood Center, Big Boyz Toys Corvette Club and Autobody solutions.

There will also be vendors with information for the public.

Thigpen said, while the centers are open on Saturdays, they will be closed this Saturday and instead patients will be seen at the health fair. Doctor visits are a $30 flat fee without insurance, and sports physicals are $10 without insurance.