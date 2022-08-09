The heavenly gates opened on August 4, 2022 to welcome our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Patricia Roach Washington of Webster, TX.

Pat passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Spring, TX surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was well known for her beautiful smile and the strong love she had for her family.

She was reunited in death with her parents Freddie Lee Roach, Sr. and Shirley Roach of Beaumont, TX; sister, June “Tiny Tot” Lee of Altus, OK and brother Kenneth Roach of Beaumont, TX.

Left to cherish her legacy of memories are her kids, Andre Valmore of New York, NY and Shardae Valmore-Booker of Spring, TX; her mother, Aline Gallop of Altus, OK; siblings, Freddie Lee Roach, Jr., Mark Roach, Sr. Valerie Robinson and Cheryl Roach; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.