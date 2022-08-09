Kathleen” Kathy” Boutte Brau, 73, of Groves passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 25, 1949 in Port Arthur to Jewell “Blackie” Boutte and Mabel Bonin Boutte.

Kathy was a retired business owner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Francanna Boutte: her husband, Michael Conrad Brau: her son, Beau James Radley. She is survived by many family and friends that will miss her dearly.

Memorial service for Kathy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 11, 2022 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves with the family receiving friends from 9:30 AM till service time.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.