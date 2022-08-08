Crown Pizza outlines better ordering system, hub for branded content

Locally owned and operated craft pizza restaurant Crown Pizza announced a new website with online ordering capabilities.

EatCrownPizza.com is designed with all brand aesthetics to be mobile-friendly and informative while featuring links for making orders, a descriptive menu, videos, customer reviews and a blog for news and events.

Owner and CEO Dallon James said the website serves as a streamlined menu for customers looking to do online orders and as an official hub for branded content.

“There’s been a sort of trend we’ve followed in recent years for small, local restaurants to simply rely on their social media pages in lieu of a website,” he said. “And while that may be easier for small businesses, it’s not easier for customers to go through all the extra clicks of Facebook and third-party delivery platforms to order pizza.

“We’re on a mission to serve our customers and be more accessible; so that means removing hurdles like these.”

Chief Marketing Officer Lance LaRue designed the site after establishing new brand standards and integrated content to compliment the new menu additions.

He says it all works together for flexibility to grow with the business and reflect the menu’s “classic-meets-creative” personality.

“We’re opening Crown Pizza in Katy very soon, we have new menu items involved, and so many things in the works,” LaRue said. “Our new site puts us in a strong position for serving our guests and for advancing our brand in a more strategic manner that supports rather than solely relies on social media.”

Crown Pizza uses an authentic oven from Naples, Italy, and makes the claim as the “original craft pizza of Beaumont, Texas.”

This points to the unique, eclectic mix of flavor fusions for craft pizzas including the likes of crawfish and étouffée sauce, cilantro and BBQ sauce, macaroni and cheese topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and even a mustard-based cheeseburger pizza complete with pickles, onions, and French fries.

Crown is a sister restaurant of Willy Burger, both under the James’ family’s newly formed Neches Restaurant Group.