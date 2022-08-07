FivePoint Credit Union celebrates promotion of Nederland’s Carrie Strong

Published 12:20 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By PA News

Carrie Strong

FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced that Carrie Strong has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources.

Strong has been employed with FivePoint for the past 15 years. She began her career with the credit union as a teller in 2007.

Since joining the Human Resource department in 2008, she gained experience in the Human Resources Department in the positions of Human Resources Generalist, Benefits Administrator, Human Resources Administrator and Human Resources Manager.

Strong maintains her Professional Human Resources (PHR) certification, which she obtained in 2013, and she is a proud graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences.

She currently resides in Nederland with her family.

