DPS: 1 killed in three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96

Published 12:22 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By PA News

HARDIN COUNTY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek in Hardin County.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a vehicle turning right.

A 2001 northbound GMC pickup moved over onto the improved shoulder then swerved back to the left, striking the Kia.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Kia was then struck by a northbound 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the Kia is identified as Benjamin Whitfill, 41, from Silsbee; he was transported to also transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

One of the two passengers who were with Whitfill at the time of the crash is identified as, 36-year-old Laura Whitfill. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Hardin County Justice of the Peace.

The second passenger, a 8-year-old child passenger was also transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the GMC is identified as Freddie Smith, 75, from Lumberton was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont.

The driver of the Peterbilt is identified as Christopher Caraway, 50, from Silsbee was not injured during the crash.

More News

ON THE MENU — Fast Freddy’s closes in Nederland; check out details of what’s coming next

See which Broadway and national touring shows are performing at Lutcher Theater

FivePoint Credit Union celebrates promotion of Nederland’s Carrie Strong

PHOTOS — Community leaders honored at Leading Ladies Luncheon in Port Arthur

Print Article