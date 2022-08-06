NISD to offer hunter education course

The Nederland Independent School District will be hosting a Hunter Education course Aug 13.

The course is open to all NISD 9th-12th-grade students. The cost of the course is $15 and must be paid in cash upon arrival (please bring the exact amount).

The course will be held in the cafeteria at C.O. Wilson Middle School. The course will start promptly at 8:30 a.m., so students are encouraged to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.

The class will be over at 4 p.m. There will be a working lunch, so students will need to bring a sack lunch, drinks and snacks.

Students will not be allowed to leave for lunch. Any student who elects to leave will not be allowed to reenter and will not receive a refund. The cafeteria is generally cold, so students may want to wear long pants and bring a light jacket.