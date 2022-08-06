PHOTOS — Community leaders honored at Leading Ladies Luncheon in Port Arthur

While there were plenty of men in attendance, Friday was all about women at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center during the Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees Luncheon.

The annual event presented by Christian Faith Women of Virtue Inc., led by the Rev. Charlotte Moses, paid tribute to seven women who serve the local community: Rev. Ania Sepeda, Rev. Janice Milo, veteran administrative leader in the chemical industry Beverly King, economic development activist Christina Delgadillo Crawford, former longtime restaurant owner Esther Benoit, educator Karla Floyd and Port Commissioner Mary Wycoff were this year’s recipients.

“Today is a great day,” said Bernadine Crockett during the event’s welcoming remarks. “We’ve had a great week. And God is blessing these ladies. These ladies all have talents, and they all have assignments. And I believe they’re using their assignments to the glory of God.”

The seven honorees, introduced by Kim Rusley, were welcomed with gift bags. Guests were served spinach-stuffed chicken breast with loaded mashed potatoes, a vegetable medley, green salad and cake. And psalmist Alyncia Mack and violinist Kiana Smith provided music.

Texas native Vonda Yates, of Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Florida, served as the guest speaker.

And while the focus was on the honorees, there was no shortage of praise for Moses, who organizes the annual event.

“I call her Auntie Charlotte,” Yates said. “I told her coming in, ‘you just have it.’ I love football. And you know when the score needs just those last three, seven or six points to win…she’s the type of woman that gets the last point in. If she has to grab it with one hand, roll it in, whatever it takes to get in; she’s going to make it count.”