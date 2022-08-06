Chris Brown, 47, of Nederland, pulled his ticket to paradise Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center, Houston.

He was born June 28, 1975, in Beaumont, to Pamela Gail Murphy Brown and Charles Brown, Sr.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman and man of all trades. He worked for Golden Pass LNG for thirteen years. He will be remembered for his ingenuity, knowledge, ability to fix anything and solve any problem, but most of all he will be remembered for his giving and kind demeanor. Chris was a friend to anyone and everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of sixteen years, Autumn Brown of Nederland; daughters, Alexis Wilson and her husband, Joshua, of Beaumont; Abbigail Stack of Iowa, Louisiana; sons, Shawn Messina of Nederland, Joseph Stamatis of Nederland, and Tristan Brown of Nederland; mother, Pamela Brown of Nederland; brothers, Charles Brown, Jr., and his wife, Maria, of Groves; Edward Rodriquez and his wife, Lisa, of Orange; sisters, Crystal Brown of Nederland, Nikki Garza of Nederland; he will especially be missed by his faithful canine companions, Dot and Marley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Brown.

A gathering of Mr. Brown’s family and friends will be at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Immediately following the funeral, a celebration of life will be held at Courville’s, 1744 Rose Lane, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force, 223 S. 17th Street, Nederland, Texas 77627.

Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com