Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid

A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail.

Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.

On Thursday, Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 10th Street for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.

Law enforcement reportedly found 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10 grams of crack cocaine.

Also, two rifles, a handgun and a 50-round drum and a large amount of money were found inside and seized by law enforcement. Granger was located inside the home and arrested.

Police are not commenting on whether more arrests are expected.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the case is still an active investigation.

“The Narcotics and Guns Unit along with the rest of the department will continue to combat drugs and violent crime,” Guedry said.